OZARK, Mo–A top ten battle in girls high school basketball Monday night, in Class 6, seventh-ranked Ozark hosting fifth-ranked Nixa.

And the Lady Tigers Molly Rushing drives the baseline and gets the hoop, it’s a 7-6 Ozark lead.

Nixa takes it inside to Norah Clark and the Eagles were up by one.

Ozark taking it to the baseline again, this time from the other side, Riley Boggs gets the basket, it’s an 11-8 Tiger lead.

Nixa keeping pace, nice ball movement to Lilly Mahy with the triple, it’s a two point game.

And fifth-ranked Nixa wins a tough game, 58-44.