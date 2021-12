SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, 3-1 Parkview hosting 1-0 Nixa.

And Nixa’s Kael Combs with the crossover and beats the double team, 9-4 Eagles.

Parkview’s Kevin Parker junior flashes to the corner for the three, it’s a two point game.

Nixa’s Matt Engleman with the hoop and the harm, 13-10 Nixa.

Parkview with the extra pass to Marcus Price for the hoop, Vikings by five.

But Nixa pulls out a 49-40 win.