NIXA, Mo–The Nixa Lady Eagles have a new girls basketball coach Thursday night.

Nixa hired Jenny Talbert to take over for Jennifer Perryman.

Talbert has been the head coach at Fair Grove for the last 13 years.

Her Fair Grove Eagles won 28 games last season and the Class 3 state championship.

Talbert was named coach of the year.

Talbert says that she is very excited to have the opportunity to coach one of the premier programs in the state.

She calls Nixa a dream job for a high school coach.

Nixa Athletics Director Brandon Clark says Talbert is regarded as one of the best coaches in southwest Missouri.