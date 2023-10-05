NIXA, Mo–Week seven of the high school football season kicked off a little early Thursday night in Nixa.

The 6-0 Eagles are ranked fourth in the state in Class 6.

Nixa’s hosting 3-3 Willard.

The Tigers are in the toughest part of their schedule.

But before the game, Spencer Ward named the Eagles homecoming king.

Second drive of the game for Nixa, Malachi Rider runs in the short score to make it 7-0 Eagles.

Couple minutes later, Rider’s number gets called again and he’s off to the races.

55 yard touchdown run for his second score of the game, 13-0 Nixa.

Late in the first quarter, Tigers go for it on fourth down, Russell Roweton goes deep to Chaz Amodeo for a huge gain to move the chains.

Few plays later, Gary Walker takes the handoff but coughs it up.

Lucky for the Tigers Hayden Rakestraw pounces on it for a Willard touchdown.

Start of the second quarter, Eagles go back to the ground but this time its Dylan Rebura going the distance.

That touchdown made it 19-7.

Malachi Rider scored four touchdowns and Nixa goes to 7-0 with a 47-14 victory.