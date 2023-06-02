OZARK, Mo–The Missouri state high school baseball championships continued

Friday night with the biggest schools, Class 6.

In one semifinal, the Nixa Eagles faced Liberty North.

Ozarks first Chris Pinson has the story.

Chris Pinson:”The Nixa baseball team is back in the state semifinals for the first time since 1974.

But to get to their very first state championship, they have to go through the defending state champs.”

The 32-6 Nixa Eagles, riding a 9-game winning streak, staring down the 32-7 Liberty North Eagles for a spot in the Class 6 state title game.

Nixa’s offense went down in order, but pitcher Ethan Taylor didn’t let the nerves get to him.

He fields his position on this comebacker to retire the first Liberty batter.

But a few batters later, chaos strikes.

Caedan Cloud fields this one hopper just fine, but airmails Tanner Grant.

Tate Maguire ends up at second as Jackson Downing crosses home to make it 1-0.

Next batter, Bo Jonas ropes this single into left field driving in pinch runner Nolan Whatley to bump it to 2-0 Liberty.

Next inning, Nixa has the bases loaded with a golden chance to make some noise, but Maguire gets Collin Ussery swinging and missing on strike three to escape the frame unscathed.

From here on out it was a true pitcher’s duel.

Both hurlers continued to either strikeout opposing hitters or get exceptional plays from their defense like this play from Broden Mabe.

Nixa was able to scratch out five hits compared to Liberty’s two and plated a run in the 5th inning, but the defending champions were able to hold on to their 1-run lead and come away victorious, 2-1.

Reporting at Sky Bacon Stadium, Chris Pinson, ozarks first.