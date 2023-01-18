NIXA, Mo–Girls high school basketball Wednesday night, the Nixa Girls Invitational tipped off, the host Lady Eagles squaring off with Notre Dame out of Cape Girardeau.

And Nixa going inside to Norah Clark and she gets the hoop it’s a 4-1 start.

The Cape Notre Dame Bulldogs swing it around to Tori Rubel who drives to the hole and gets the hoop and the foul, it’s a one point game.

But Nixa goes on a run, starts with the quick pass to Lilly Mahy in the corner for the three, it’s 9-5 Nixa.

Then the Lady Eagles get the steal, Mahy to Laila Grant for the hoop, two of her game high 15 points.

And Nixa goes onto win 64-43.