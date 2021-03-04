Nixa Lady Eagles rally past Ozark for district crown

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIXA, Mo–High School girls playoff hoops, 20 game winner Nixa hosting 14 game winner Ozark for the Class six district 12 championship.

Nixa gets on the board early Macie Conway strong to the rack.

But Ozark was on fire in the first quarter, Moriah Putt with the triple off the inbounds, 7-4 Tigers.

Then Ozark looking inside to Anna Hitt, and the senior hits the floater, it’s 9-4 Tigers.

Nixa keeping pace, Rhianna Gibbons with the driving layup, it’s a three point game.

And this would go into overtime as well, Nixa wins it 56-54.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football
Weather App Team 300x250

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets