Nixa Lady Eagles rally past Ozark for district crown

NIXA, Mo–High School girls playoff hoops, 20 game winner Nixa hosting 14 game winner Ozark for the Class six district 12 championship.

Nixa gets on the board early Macie Conway strong to the rack.

But Ozark was on fire in the first quarter, Moriah Putt with the triple off the inbounds, 7-4 Tigers.

Then Ozark looking inside to Anna Hitt, and the senior hits the floater, it’s 9-4 Tigers.

Nixa keeping pace, Rhianna Gibbons with the driving layup, it’s a three point game.

And this would go into overtime as well, Nixa wins it 56-54.