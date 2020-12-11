Nixa Lady Eagles power past Clever

CLEVER, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, Nixa going to Clever.

And it was all Nixa.

The Lady Eagles out to a big lead, pressure defense, Norah Clark steals the ball, gives it up, and then gets it back for the layup it’s a 9-nothing start.

Then Nixa using its height, Macie Conway drives, her shot is short, but Jacy Bray is there for the board and the basket 19-2.

Later the skip pass to Rhianna Gibbons who sinks the three pointer, 22-7.

Clever would get things going late, the Jays working it inside to Ruthie Brown on the block, she spins to the hole and gets the basket.

But Nixa was too much beating Clever 80-36.