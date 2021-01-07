Nixa Lady Eagles hand Zizzers first loss

NIXA, Mo–Girls high school basketball, Nixa and West Plains in a rematch of last week’s White Championship game.

The unbeaten Zizzers won in three overtimes.

Thursday night Nixa trying for revenge, full court pressure Macie Conway gets the steal, feeds Alison Kamies for the three, it’s a 6-3 start for Nixa.

West Plains breaks the trap at the three point line, inside to Zoey Williams for the layup it’s a two point game.

Nixa had it’s perimeter game going, the skip pass to Kamies who hits the triple from the other side of the court, it’s 10-5 Nixa.

West Plains can play that game, off the screen, Ashton Judd with the three pointer, it’s 16-13 Nixa.

And Nixa hands the Zizzers their first loss of the season 54-47.