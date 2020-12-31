Nixa Lady Eagles fly into White title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In the White division, the first semifinal of the day had 5-1 Nixa against 6-0 Waynesville.

And the Lady Eagles attacked from the outside early, Macie Conway with the deep three, it’s an 8-nothing start.

Waynesville playing zone defense, and Nixa’s Alison Kamies attacks it, dribbles to the rack, it’s 18-nothing Lady Eagles.

Waynesville was trying to keep pace, freshman Breona Hurd with the steal and the layup, but the Lady Tigers were down by 21.

Nixa bombing over the zone, Rhianna Gibbons with the corner three, 31-6 Nixa.

And the Lady Eagles advance to the White title game 78-31.

