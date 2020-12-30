Nixa Lady Eagles fly by Blue Eye in P&W

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In the Kickapoo pod of the Pink & White tournament, the top seed Nixa faced Blue Eye in the quarterfinals.

And the Lady Eagles pressure defense paying off early, here Macie Conway steals the ball, takes it strong to the rack, and the foul, it’s an 8-4 Nixa lead.

Then Rhianna Gibbons hits the floater to make it 14-6 Nixa.

Blue Eye trying to get back in it from the perimeter, Avery Arnold with the corner three, it’s 18-12 Nixa.

But Nixa was too quick, Conway with the spin move on the block and the hoop.

And the Lady Eagles advance 52-42.