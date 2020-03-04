Nixa knocks out Vikings out of playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The other semifinal from Class 5, District 11, Nixa facing the hometown Parkview Vikings.

And the Eagles out to a quick start, the dish down low to Jason Jones for the layup, 4-nothing Nixa.

Parkview taking it inside as well, the Vikings Trevon Brazile strong to the rack, it’s a one point game.

Then the Vikings Dontae Taylor who spins on the elbow and gets the jumper to fall, it’s 19-19.

Nixa opens a lead late in the first quarter, Colin Ruffin with the bounce and the three it’s 26-21 Eagles.

And Nixa pulls away to win 68-39.