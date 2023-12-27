SPRINGFIELD–If you’re looking for a sneak peak of which local girls basketball teams might have a real shot at a state championship then the Pink & White Lady Classic delivered just that.

32 teams in action between the two divisions, and we’ll start off the block with the one of the two highest seeded local teams.

Beginning with Kickapoo, the 2-seed in the Pink bracket, facing Carthage.

Lady Chiefs trailed 3-0 to start the game, then rattled off 10 unanswered points, Allison Scott finished off with run with this put back layup.

Under 5 to go in the period, Mikayla Smith drives, draws contact, earns the old school three point play.

Smith would score a game-high 23 points as she and Kickapoo roll over carthage 82-34 setting up a showdown with 7th-seeded Ozark tomorrow morning at 9:30.

As for the Lady Hornets of Hillcrest, they had to play Fort Smith Northside. The Pink division’s 1-seed from Arkansas.

And by the third quarter the scoreboard was lopsided. Because once Cherish Blackmon makes the bucket in the lane, it was a 34-point Lady Bear lead.

Hillcrest never stopped playing hard, but tip your hat to Northside, they just found a way to score on nearly every possession like Kaydence Flemming with this and-1. Lady Bears roar to victory 58-17.

What about Nixa? The 2-seed in the White division had to tangle with Yellow Jackets from Lebanon.

Tied at 10 in the final minute of the first, Eagles use great ball movement to set up Taylor Wood for a long-range 2-pointer. Guess her toe was on the line.

Waning seconds of the quarter, Yellow Jackets level the contest again, Morgan Turbin gets the layup to fall. We head to the 2nd tied at 12.

Next period, Eagles attacking early, Lilly Mahy drives without much resistance. Part of 7-0 run to start the quarter.

The senior would finish the game with 9 points and Nixa, like Kickapoo, would score 82 in their opening round victory.

Which means the Eagles will face Strafford, the 7-seed, tomorrow Thursday at 3:30 for a spot in the semifinals.

In Parkview’s case, they also got the short end of the stick drawing defending Pink division champ, Greenwood.

Lady Bulldogs faced the Lady Vikings in the opening round of the White bracket.

And the Bulldogs wasted no time getting off to a fast start. Kylah Pearcy throws the pass ahead to Izzy Smith. Greenwood led by a dozen after the first.

They’d expand on that in the 2nd to hold a 22-point cushion by halftime, and by the time we ended the 4th quarter the spread was an even 50. Greenwood wins 75-25.

As for day two of the Blue and Gold Tournament, 4th-seeded Sparta and Greenwood, the 5-seed, gave us the game of the day in the Gold Quarterfinals.

Last possession of the third, Logan Sanders steals the ball, Tyler Harrell scores at the other end. Blue jays take a 5-point edge to the 4th.

Under 5 to go in regulation, Greenwood ups their lead to 7 off Isaiah Remulla’s triple to make it 36-29.

But here’s where it gets good. Less than a minute to go, down 4, Sparta goes to who else, Jacob Lafferty, he buries the three to make it a 1-point game.

After that, Greenwood made 2 trips to the foul line but missed all 4 free throw attempts, allowing Lafferty to take control and score the go-ahead bucket to lead 41-40, then cemented the victory with this ferocious 2-handed slam!

Lafferty’s game-high 29 points, including the final 7 of the 4th quarter, help Sparta comeback to defeat Greenwood 43-40.

Then there was 3 versus 6. Glendale and Strafford went at it in another Gold Quarterfinal.

And the Falcons weren’t in the mood to keep it close. Ta’Vaeion Washington with the slick no look pass to Anthony Fletcher puts Glendale up 17 in the 3rd.

Big reason why this game wasn’t close, sophomore guard Amare Witham. This cat scored all 23 of the Falcons first quarter points thanks to hitting seven-three pointers.

He tied the tournament’s single game record with 9, to finish with 37 in Glendale’s 73-48 victory.

And our 7th and final game of the block was a Blue Bracket Quarterfinal between 4th-seeded Logan-Rogersville and the 5th-seeded Fair Grove Eagles.

Nolan Geitz scored the final basket of the first half to give Fair Grove a 22-18 lead at intermission.

Midway through the 3rd, Wildcats down 5, Chase Pettifurd with the vision to feed Chase Branum. Log-Rog down just one score.

This contest stayed tight the whole way, but in the end, Fair Grove held firm to its lead, winning 51-47.