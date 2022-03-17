SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It got close, but never a one-possession game.

Nixa held tough during a fourth quarter Staley run en route to a 53-43 win in the Class 6 boys’ state semifinal on Thursday at JQH Arena.

Kael Combs and Colin Ruffin combined to score 37 of the 53 Nixa points in the semifinal.

“I think last year when we lost, we were heartbroken,” Ruffin said. “We really wanted that last year for those seniors. I think we have held on to that the whole summer and the full offseason. I’m glad we were finally able to show it.”

It’s Nixa’s first trip to the state title game since 2012.

“It’s our time,” Nixa head coach Jay Osborne said. “It’s Nixa’s time and I expect a great effort tomorrow and once again we are playing an outstanding team. I think all four teams could have won a state title.”

The Eagles will play Christian Brothers College for the class 6 state championship on Friday.