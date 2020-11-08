Nixa is district final bound behind second half dominance

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa football (9-2) is headed to the district championship after a 40-28 win over Lee’s Summit West.

The Eagles outscored the Titans 24-7 in the second half to secure the semifinal victory.

“At the end of the day, we teach them jokers to play no matter what,” Head Coach John Perry said about the comeback effort. “Bad things happen in football, bad things happen in life. The kids keep fighting, they don’t worry about it. They don’t let one mistake turn into two mistakes. Defensively, they just kept battling. Giving up only 28 points to that team is pretty darn good, we knew we would have to score some points. Super proud of the total team effort.”

Nixa will visit Raymore-Peculiar for the district title on Friday, November 13th.