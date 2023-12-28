SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s semifinal night in the 78th annual Blue & Gold boys basketball tournament.

And the top seeds on both sides of this tourney are looking to advance.

On the Blue side, Nixa took on Fair Grove.

Nixa won it all last season in the Gold division.

In 26 years of playing in this tourney, Fair Grove has never advanced to the championship game.

And the purple Eagles attacking early, Tyler Barnett with the hoop and the harm, Fair Grove was up early.

But Nixa would chip away, Garrett Hines drives the lane and gets the basket, it’s 12-10 Nixa in front.

And Nixa would build that lead, Josh Peters with the jumper from the top of the arc, its a four point lead.

Then Adam McKnight working hard in the lane gets the tough basket.

And Nixa with a hard fought 45-39 win to advance to the finals for a second straight year.

The other Blue division semifinal has Republic beating Willard 54-37, so it’s Repmo against Nixa for the Blue championship at 8:30 Friday night.