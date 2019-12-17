Nixa Head Coach announces retirement

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Eagles are looking for a new football coach after Rich Rehagen announced his retirement.

Late Sunday night at the Eagles post season football banquet, Rehagen announced his retirement.

He spent the last 11 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach.

He was also an assistant coach at Nixa for 14 years prior to that.

Rehagen was 80-57 at Nixa and is the winningest coach in Eagles’ history.

He led Nixa to four final four appearances.

Nixa will begin its search for a new coach and hopes to have a name by the spring.