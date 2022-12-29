You know how some weeks just fly by and others seem to drag? Well this week is the former because with just eight teams left in the Pink and White Tournament it’s time to see which four had the chops to make the championship games.

Leading off the docket is the first of two Pink bracket semifinals, this one between the 2-seed West Plains and the 3-seed Nixa. The Eagles beat their two opponents by an average of 33 points this touranment.

Pick this contest up second quarter, Nixa trailing 17-16 with 7:00 to play, at 6’2, sophomore Laila Grant can score anywhere inside the arc. Nixa up 1.

Few minutes later, Eagles soaring in transition. Lilly Mahy lays in the bucket off a perfect outlet pass. Part of an 8-0 run as Nixa pushed ahead 28-20.

Final seconds of the first half, Kinley Hammit with the offensive rebound, sneaks it to Grant for the second-chance basket.

Nixa lead 34-25 at intermission and they go on to win 61 to 47 advancing to Friday’s championship game for the first time since 2020.

Our last Pink Semifinal features a one versus four matchup. Greenwood out of Arkansas taking on Rock Bridge. And like Nixa, Greenwood is pounding opponents by at least 30 points a game.

These two teams only combined for 22 points in the first quarter, but here’s the last basket from the period, Anna Trusty squares up and swishes the triple to even the contest at 11.

Second quarter, Lady Bruins up 2, when Bella Corrado gets rocky mountain high with the trey ball to boost Rock Bridge to a 16-11 advantage.

But the Bulldogs came back to win this one 50-34 to face Nixa friday at 4 p.m. for the Pink title.