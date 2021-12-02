Nixa fights past Battle to win season opener

NIXA, Mo–Girls high school basketball Thursday night, the Nixa Lady Eagles tipped off their new season against Battle.

And the Lady Eagles Rhianna Gibbons with the jumper from the free throw line and it’s a 6-nothing start.

Battle hanging with Nixa, Kaelyn Johnson banks in a three off the glass, it’s a two point game.

But Nixa would pull away, Macie Conway drives, then the extra pass to Jacy Bray with the hoop and the harm, it’s 16-10 Lady Eagles.

Later Nixa’s Norah Clark with the quick first step, down the lane and the scoop shot, 23-15.

Macie Conway had 25 points on the night, and Nixa wins its season opener 69-46.

