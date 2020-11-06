Nixa falls in Class 5 volleyball championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In Class 5, the Nixa Eagles were trying to win back to back state volleyball championships.
Last year they won in Class 4.
Friday it was in Class 5 against Liberty North.
Liberty North took a perfect 23-0 record into the title match.
And Nixa would start strong, Taylor Golmen with the block at the net, it’s 9-6 Nixa.
But Liberty North would battle back and won the opening set with a block at the net 26-24.
Second set, Nixa again setting the tone, Jena Medearis with the kill, it’s 3-1.
But North won the second set 25-20.
And then Liberty North won the third 25-15 and took the championship 3-nothing.