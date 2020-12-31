Nixa edges Vikings, moves into Blue finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The second semifinal in the Blue division features Parkview against Nixa.

Eagles hot out of the gate, Jason Jones drives and gets the floater to drop, 6-nothing Nixa.

But the Vikings right the ship, Kevin Parker junior makes the extra pass to a wide open Amarre Clark who splashes the trey, Parkview takes the two point lead.

Then before the first quarter buzzer it’s Shane Glass junior making the three from the opposite corner, Vikings up 21-13 after one.

But a Jaret Nelson layup with less than a second left pushes Nixa over Parkview 48-46.