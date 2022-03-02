JOPLIN, Mo–Boys high school basketball, Class 6, District 6 semifinals, Nixa at Joplin.

And Nixa was in control in the second half, the pass ahead to Jackson Bell for the slam dunk, 47-20 Nixa.

Short time later — Nixa on the break again, Jordyn Turner and he opts for the layup, Nixa scoring at will.

Even with a comfortable lead in the fourth — Nixa still pushing the pace bounce pass to Jaret Nelson and he’ll go up strong.

Then Nixa going to Colten Berry, with another slam dunk, and the Nixa Eagles fly high over the Joplin Eagles 66-39.

Nixa plays Kickapoo Friday for the district title.