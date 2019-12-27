Nixa Eagles soar in Blue and Gold first round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In nightside action at the Blue & Gold Tourament, on the Blue side, second seed Nixa faced Willow Springs.

And the ten time tournament champion Eagles started strong, the look inside to Jason Jones it’s 22-11 Nixa.

Then the Eagles Kaleb Wofford gives it up and then gets it back and splashes the three pointer, it’s 27-11 Nixa.

Willow Springs with the nice bounce pass inside to Brady Walton for the hoop, still the Bears down 18.

Nixa swinging it around to Tanner Collard for the 15 footer, Eagles by 20 and Nixa wins 63-31.

And Crane beats Houston 51-34.

Rogersville beats Ash Grove 79-28.