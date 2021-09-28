Nixa blanks Ozark, wins 15th match of the season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIXA, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Tuesday night, 14-2 Nixa hosting 10-3 Ozark in a Central Ozark Conference battle.

And Nixa’s Jena Medearis strong at the net, she skies for the kill, and the Eagles win the opening set 25-14.

Ozark would battle back in the second set, Ozark’s Reagan Baade and Kelly Sims team up at the net for the block, and the Tigers lead 2-1 early.

Later in that second set, Nixa with the dig, then Allie Billmyer with the shoot down the line for the point.

And Nixa goes onto beat Ozark in three sets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets