Nixa blanks Ozark, wins 15th match of the season

NIXA, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Tuesday night, 14-2 Nixa hosting 10-3 Ozark in a Central Ozark Conference battle.

And Nixa’s Jena Medearis strong at the net, she skies for the kill, and the Eagles win the opening set 25-14.

Ozark would battle back in the second set, Ozark’s Reagan Baade and Kelly Sims team up at the net for the block, and the Tigers lead 2-1 early.

Later in that second set, Nixa with the dig, then Allie Billmyer with the shoot down the line for the point.

And Nixa goes onto beat Ozark in three sets.