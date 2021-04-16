Nixa blanks Jeff City in Kickapoo Shootout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nixa girls soccer shutout Jefferson City Friday 5-0 in the Kickapoo Shootout.

The game was scoreless until the final six minutes of the opening half when the Eagles got goals from Emily Sutherland and Katie Kamies to take a 2-0 advantage at the break.

Nixa added three more in the 2nd half to ice the dominant victory and improve to 7-2 on the season.

The Eagles will face Jackson (9-1) on Saturday at at 9:00 am after the Lady Indians defeated Glendale Friday 2-1 in penalty kicks.