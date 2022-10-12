SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both Kickapoo and Nixa had resumes worthy of reaching a district championship game.

And they both proved it on Wednesday night at the Central Softball Complex in Springfield.

Both teams traded runs and then defense, as Nixa outlasted Kickapoo 4-3 in a game that lasted 10 innings.

The first two Lady Chiefs runs came off the bat of Callie Muldoon, both of which also scored Taylor Akers.

The Eagles took the lead in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run from Sara Sweaney.

Kickapoo tied it back up at 3 before both teams locked in on defense.

Multiple innings saw runners stranded in scoring position, that until the bottom of the 10.

Rylee Harper made contact on a ball that scored Chloe Krans in from third to give Nixa the ticket to the district championship.

The class 5 district 5 crown will be awarded on Friday night as Nixa plays rival Ozark.