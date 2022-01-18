SPRINGFIELD, Mo–A top ranked boys basketball matchup in Class 6 Tuesday night, sixth-ranked Nixa visiting seventh-ranked Kickapoo.

It’s been seven years since Nixa has beaten Kickapoo.

And the Eagles flying high early, Jordyn Turner with the three, it’s 18-12 Nixa.

Kickapoo battles back, the look inside to Zaide Lowery for the slam dunk, it’s a four point deficit.

Lowery takes it coast to coast here, and the Chiefs tie it up at 22.

But Nixa retakes the lead, Kael Combs with the dribble drive, out to Colin Ruffin for the three, Eagles back up by three.

And Nixa beats Kickapoo for the first time since 2015, 65-60 in overtime.