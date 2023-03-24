NIXA, Mo–Girls high school soccer Friday night, Nixa hosting Glendale.

First game of the season for Glendale, scoreless in the second half Nixa’s Alexa Gaunt with the free kick, stopped by the Falcon’s keeper Megan Randall.

Later Glendale on the attack, Reilly Heman’s shot is stopped by Nixa’s Allyson Pendergraft, still scoreless.

Late in regulation, Heman again on the attack, but this time Nixa’s Bailey Snyder is there for the tackle and stops the threat.

This would go into overtime scoreless, but in the OT, Nixa’s Shaelee Franck shoots and scores, and the Eagles win 1-nil.