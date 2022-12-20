SPRINGFIELD, Mo–High school basketball Tuesday night at Central.

Central’s been playing basketball at the iconic pit for 92 years.

A big time matchup, the unbeaten and eighth ranked Nixa Eagles at 8-1 Central.

The only Bulldog loss this season came at the hands of Nixa in the Willard tournament.

And Nixa off to a quick start, Kael Combs gives it up and then gets it back for the long three, he led all scorers with 25 points.

Then teammate Carsten Seitz with the three from the top of the key, it’s 11-7 Eagles.

Central keeping pace, Antonio Starks-Fewell spins to the rim, it’s a two point game.

Nixa answers with Ramone Green, he drives the baseline and off the glass, it’s 15-9 Eagles.

Central’s Starks-Fewell looks left, goes right and to the basket, Bulldogs down four.

Nixa with some defense, they strip the ball, down the floor to Devon Kemp, he hooks it in, and the Eagles go onto win 70-59.

Nixa goes to 8-0 on the season.