Nixa advances to district title game

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Eagles are getting real familiar to district championship games.

The Eagles beat Glendale 73-39 on Monday night to reach the class 6 district 11 title game.

It’s the Eagles (24-3) have made it to the district championship game every year since 2011.

As they have all season, the Eagles utilized a collective effort of threes, bruising offense on the block and consistency from three.

The Eagles are riding a nine-game win streak, haven’t not lost a game since January 30.

To claim the district championship, the Eagles will have to beat their old rival in the Ozark Tigers.

That game is scheduled to be played Wednesday at 6 at Nixa High School.

