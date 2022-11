NIXA, Mo. — The home turf felt sweet as candy for the Nixa Eagles on Halloween night.

The Eagles beat Central 6-1 on Monday night at Eagle Stadium to advance to the class 4 district 5 semifinals.

Nixa started off strong scoring two goals within the first ten minutes, both off the foot of Carson Palmer inside the box.

The Eagles didn’t let off the gas from there.

Nixa will play Ozark at Eagle Stadium on Wednesday for a ticket to the district title match.