Nixa advances to 93rd annual NIT championship game

NIXA, Mo–Boys high school basketball at the 93rd annual Nixa Invitational Tournament Friday night.

The hometown 14-2 Eagles hosting 5-6 Parkview.

And the Vikings up for the challenge, Damien Harris with the three pointer and we’re tied up at 28 in the third quarter.

But Nixa would go on a 14-2 run, inside to Jason Jones for the reverse layup, it’s 42-30.

Then the Eagles Colin Ruffin with a three pointer, it’s 48-33.

Later Nixa’s T.J. Sorgenfrei with the trey, 54-33.

And Nixa beats Parkview 59-35.