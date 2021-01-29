Nixa advances to 93rd annual NIT championship game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

The Big Game 2021

NIXA, Mo–Boys high school basketball at the 93rd annual Nixa Invitational Tournament Friday night.

The hometown 14-2 Eagles hosting 5-6 Parkview.

And the Vikings up for the challenge, Damien Harris with the three pointer and we’re tied up at 28 in the third quarter.

But Nixa would go on a 14-2 run, inside to Jason Jones for the reverse layup, it’s 42-30.

Then the Eagles Colin Ruffin with a three pointer, it’s 48-33.

Later Nixa’s T.J. Sorgenfrei with the trey, 54-33.

And Nixa beats Parkview 59-35.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets

Big Game Station