SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For only the third time in school history, Missouri State had three Bears picked in the top ten rounds of the Major League Baseball draft.

And leading the way is outfielder Spencer Nivens.

The Kansas City Royals drafted Nivens in the fifth round.

The Columbia native hit .341 with 14 homers and 45 RBI as a redshirt sophomore last season.

He was the Valley’s player of the year.

Bears pitcher Jake Eddington went next in the seventh round to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The redshirt sophomore made 14 weekend starts for the Bears.

And the Detroit Tigers grabbed senior pitcher Hayden Minton in the ninth round.