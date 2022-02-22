SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers fell to number nine in this week’s D2 womens coaches poll.

This after Drury lost at Lewis last week.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers are 25-4 overall.

But three of Drury’s four losses have come in GLVC play.

And the Lady Panthers will most likely have to travel for the Midwest regional but that doesn’t worry Eagan.

Senior guard Paige Robinson is back from injury.

And back on the floor for the Lady Panthers.

And that gives Eagan hope that they can get back to the NCAA Elite Eight no matter where they have to go.

“Hey we’ll go where ever we need to go. Obviously hosting is nice but the end result of what we want to accomplish it doesn’t matter where we play. We’re just going to be glad that we’re going to be there and give our best effort. I feel good. I think we’ve had some challenges this year. What I’m really, really hoping is that at the end those challenges will make us better. And I believe that they will. I’m excited. We played really well in Indy and I’m expecting us to be playing our best basketball heading into conference tournament, national tournament and all those things,” said Eagan.