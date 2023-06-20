FRISCO, Tex–The Springfield Cardinals started a long two week road trip Tuesday afternoon in Texas.

The Cards will play six games at Frisco and then six more at Arkansas before returning to Hammons Field on the Fourth of July.

Springfield was trying to snap a three game losing streak.

And the RoughRiders made it rough, it was 5-1 Frisco in the third when Chandler Redmond doubles deep to left center, it goes off the outfielder’s glove, Nick Dunn and Pedro Pages makes it 5-3.

Jacob Buchberger follows with a single to right, Redmond scores it’s 5-4.

Then Noah Mendlinger singles to left, that scores Buchberger and it’s 5-5.

The RoughRiders owned a 7-6 ninth inning lead, two outs, two strikes on Pages, he takes this deep to left, up on the home run terrace, a two run homer, Springfield has an 8-7 lead.

Later in the ninth, Buchberger takes this deep to left as well, another two run homer, and Springfield rallies in the ninth to win 10-7.