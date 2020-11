SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Nine area high school football teams have advanced to the state quarterfinals.

These games will be played either Friday or Saturday.

On Friday night, in Class 4, West Plains will be at Helias in Jefferson City.

And in Class 5, Lebanon will be at Webb City.

There are four games Saturday.

In Class 3, Buffalo’s at Cassville.

In Class 2 Mountain View Liberty hosts Lamar.

And in Class 1, Marionville is at Windsor.

And Thayer’s at South Callaway.