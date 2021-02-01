‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Christian Okoye compares himself with Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time Pro Bowler Christian Okoye was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the Chiefs in the late 80s and early 90s. Now, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl with a new powerhouse running back.

“Clyde is a little smaller than I am, so he’s a little lower on the ground,” Okoye said.

FOX4’s Mark Alford asked Okoye to compare himself to the rookie running back.

“It’s different but yet its similar, because… he’s fearless,” Okoye said. “When he gets the ball, he hits it very hard, and he keeps his legs moving like I did.”

Nicknamed the “Nigerian Nightmare,” Okoye rushed for 660 yards on 157 carries in his rookie year. Edwards-Helaire ran for 803 yards on 181 carries in his first year.

“I love watching him play,” Okoye told FOX4. “He’s a rookie, and he doesn’t play like a rookie. I tell people that this guy plays bigger than he is.”

Listen to the interview in the video player in this story. See Okoye’s non-profit on the Christian Okoye website.