‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Christian Okoye compares himself with Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MSU Mens BB 728x90 Generic

The Big Game On KOLR10
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

The Big Game 2021

NFL HEADLINES

KC Chiefs game of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time Pro Bowler Christian Okoye was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the Chiefs in the late 80s and early 90s. Now, the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl with a new powerhouse running back.

“Clyde is a little smaller than I am, so he’s a little lower on the ground,” Okoye said.

FOX4’s Mark Alford asked Okoye to compare himself to the rookie running back.

“It’s different but yet its similar, because… he’s fearless,” Okoye said. “When he gets the ball, he hits it very hard, and he keeps his legs moving like I did.”

Nicknamed the “Nigerian Nightmare,” Okoye rushed for 660 yards on 157 carries in his rookie year. Edwards-Helaire ran for 803 yards on 181 carries in his first year.

“I love watching him play,” Okoye told FOX4. “He’s a rookie, and he doesn’t play like a rookie. I tell people that this guy plays bigger than he is.”

Listen to the interview in the video player in this story. See Okoye’s non-profit on the Christian Okoye website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL Widget Iframe

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

NFL Division Standings West

MSU Bears Basket Ball

MSU Lady Bears BB Generic

Viewer Panel Sign Up

KC Chiefs Headlines

KC Chiefs headlines

Trending Stories

NFL Top Story Widget

AFC Division Standings

KC Chiefs Headlines

KC Chiefs Widget

Chiefs Schedule 2019

Sports Tweets

Big Game Station

Life Tire Big Game