SPRINGFIELD–“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” that old sports adage has been echoed since the greeks were grappling in athens, but the time-tested expression still rings true, especially for one Springfield Cardinals player. Nick Dunn’s third year in the Texas League has brought growth, maturtiy, and some well deserved recognition.

“There’s a lot of things in baseball that you don’t really have control over, it’s out of your hands.”

The pitch clock has significantly sped up the game of inches, but Springfield Cardinals player Nick Dunn understands improvement doesn’t come overnight.

“All you can do is focus on constantly trying to get better, make adjustments, make improvements, and focus on being the best where you’re at right now.”

After hitting well below .300 in his first two seasons with the Baby Birds, Dunn’s made a quantum leap in year three.

Through 70 games, the Maryland product is batting .327 with 22 extra base hits, including seven home runs – the same amount he hit last summer.

“Definitely having a little bit of time here definitely helps. It’s easier to be comfortbale and settle in quicker. Had a little bit of a slow start, but we have a good squad this year and that definitely helps being able to settle in faster.”

Dunn’s production hasn’t gone unnoticed by just his opponents, it’s also earned him the honor of being named Minor League Player of the Month for June, and, most recently, Texas League Player of the Week after going 12-22 with three home runs and seven rbi against Amarillo in the team’s latest homestand.

“It’s an honor. It’s a lot of hard work. Going through ups and downs last few years and trying to figure things out and develop a process and routine. The recognition is definitely really nice and I’m glad to see the work pay off a little bit.”

There’s still 57 games left in the season, and Dunn knows anything good or bad can still happen, but his only concern the rest of the way is making progress.

“Working on it in the offseason and taking it into this year too has been a big help for me.”