NFL’s stay-at-home order means no travel for training camp

(AP) – The NFL’s version of a stay-at-home order is interrupting the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling for training camp. The pandemic forced the league to tell clubs they had to stay in their own facilities for camp.

The edict is ending the latest California run for the Dallas Cowboys. The Pittsburgh Steelers will see the end of a 54-year streak in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Most or all teams went away for camp for decades. But that number has dwindled to single digits.

Training camps are scheduled to start July 28.

