NFL releases preseason schedule that includes a national audience for the Chiefs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs/Steve Sanders)

KC Chiefs game of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL released its 2021 preseason schedule, showing Chiefs fans what the team is up against.

The league has the Chiefs opening preseason with a trip to San Francisco. They’ll face the 49ers August 14 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Friday’s Aug, 20 game between the Chiefs and Cardinals in Arizona is one of five nationally televised preseason games this year. The game will be aired on ESPN. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT.

The Chiefs’ only home game of the preseason happens on August 27, at 7 p.m. The Minnesota Vikings, and former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, return to Arrowhead.

This year the regular-season moved to 17 games. Because of that change, there are only three preseason games per team.

Tickets for the Vikings game, and all home regular-season games are currently on sale.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

World News

More World News

KC Chiefs Headlines

Trending Stories

AFC Division Standings

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now