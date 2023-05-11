As a Florida native and fan of the late Tom Petty, the legendary Gainesville resident was right, “the waiting is the hardest part.” but as of 7pm central, anticipation for the release of the 2023 NFL schedule dissipated into reality.

That’s right Chiefs Kingdom, the gauntlet has officially been thrown down and all 17 opponents have revealed themselves for the upcoming season.

But Chris, there’s only 4 teams in that graphic…that’s correct. Cuz i got one more for a total of 8 teams. Because these are the marquee games that everybody in America, not just Missouri, will be watching this fall.

And that starts September 7th, when the Detroit lions come to Arrowhead Stadium for the annual Thursday Night season opening kickoff contest. The Lions will get to witness the Chiefs unveiling their 3rd super bowl victory banner. Something Detroit knows nothing about.

From there, Andy Reid and company will be featured in primetime in 7 other games.

Beginning with week 4, when 2-time MVP Patrick Mahomes squares off with 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the new look New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. That’s first of 2 this fall.



Then there’s week 6, the 2nd and final Thursday night matchup for Kansas City. It brings division rival Denver to town. The Broncos were a disaster last year, but they still gave the chiefs all they could handle in both meetings.

3 weeks later, on November 5th, wake up bright and early for an 8:30 am kickoff as KC faces the Miami Dolphins in Germany! I wonder if Andy Reid’s ever had an authentic German brat to eat?

As for Monday Night Football, that spotlight’s Kansas City 2-weeks later. It will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57. When the Philadelphia Eagles cross the Mississippi River to try and exact their revenge against the Kingdom on November 20th.

The other Sunday Night game will be the first week of December against the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers former team. Both Sunday night contests are on the road.

Kansas City’s last appearance on Monday night comes as a road showdown with Bill Belichek and the Patriots.

Finally, Christmas Day. The Chiefs will host their arch nemesis, the Las Vegas Raiders. So kids, write Santa and tell him you want him to bring you a Chiefs victory in your wish list.