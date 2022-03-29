PALM BEACH, Fla. — NFL owners have voted on, and approved, a change to the league’s overtime rule.

It was proposed by Indianapolis and Philadelphia following the 2021-2022 season.

The owners voted to amend Rule 16. It will now give both teams an opportunity to possess the ball if a post season game goes into overtime.

New NFL OT Rules. Both teams get a possession in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/0VxjvChJ2M — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) March 29, 2022

The overtime issue was raised after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the Divisional Round. The Chiefs won the first possession and scored in sudden death.

The Chiefs submitted a similar proposal after an AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots in 2019, which they lost without playing an offensive snap in overtime, but it was not adopted.

If a proposal is adopted, it wouldn’t be the first time the overtime rules changed.

Before the 2010 postseason, all teams needed to win in overtime was a field goal. According to NFL Research, under those rules, the winner of the coin toss won 10 out of 11 games in the postseason.

Also during the meetings in Palm Beach the NFL competition committee made the free kick formation that was implemented during the 2021 season permanent.

An Anti-Tampering Policy regarding to Secondary Football Executive positions was also approved.