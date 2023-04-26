Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the third round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has announced several special guests who will help announce draft picks for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Deghand family with Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors will share the Chiefs’ Round 3 pick.

The family will also honor Master Sgt. Bernard Deghand, a member of the Kansas Army National Guard who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2006. He received several awards for his service, including a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

The NFL said Deghan was a passionate Chiefs fan and a longtime season ticket holder who passed the love of Chiefs Kingdom on to his family.

Nicole Matos and Madison Wilson, who serve with City Year Kansas City, will help make one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ draft picks on Day 3 during rounds 4-7.

Matos is a team leader with City Year, and Wilson is a City Year AmeriCorps members, working at Central Middle School. City Year is one of the NFL’s Inspire Change grant recipients.

Other Kansas City connections

There will be plenty of other Kansas City natives making picks in the NFL Draft. Here’s what fans can expect:

Day 1

Volunteer Christopher and teen Shane from Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City will help make the eighth pick from the Atlanta Falcons in the first round.

The NFL said Shane lost his father to brain cancer but formed a special bond with Christopher through Big Brothers Big Sisters. The nonprofit is a longstanding partner of the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.

Several Kansas City-area youth football players will also take the stage for a first-round pick on Thursday.

For the 20th overall pick from the Seahawks, six local student athletes from North Kansas City, Leavenworth, Lee’s Summit West, Park Hill, Center, and Bishop Miege high schools will join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce Seattle’s selection.

Additionally, seven local athletes from Bishop Miege, Liberty North, Mill Valley, Platte County, Raytown and Lee’s Summit high schools will hand NFL prospects their New Era draft cap after their selected.

Day 3

Teachers Jeff Humburg from Platte City Middle School and Emily Montgomery from Central Middle School will help make a pick for the Miami Dolphins on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Humburg also coaches football at Platte City High, and Montgomery is a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Technical Sgt. Miranda-Navarro from Whiteman Air Force Base will announce a Day 3 draft pick for the Chicago Bears. Miranda-Navarro has been in the Air Force for over six years and is a single dad of three.

Josh Alters and Richard Scott from Special Olympics will help announce a pick for the Minnesota Vikings. Scott has participated as a multi-sport athlete with Special Olympics Missouri for over 28 years. Alters has been a Special Olympics Kansas athlete for the last 38 years.

Ava Palmer, a 12-year-old from Lee’s Summit, will help the Carolina Panthers share a pick at the NFL Draft. Ava is GENYOUth’s NFL Play 60 representative.

Lenexa resident L. Trice Burkes will announce a pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burkes, a Tillman Scholar, will help the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative and the Pat Tillman Foundation honor Tillman’s legacy by announcing the 226th pick.

Burkes completed 25 years of service in the Army and is now working on his Ph.D. to improve college access for low-income minority students.

Ten-year-old Isabella, a Kansas City resident who is on the autism spectrum, will represent KultureCity when she announces a pick for the New Orleans Saints.

The nonprofit KultureCity trains staff and certifies venues for sensory-inclusive modifications. The organization will be on-site at the NFL Draft with volunteers handing out sensory bags and offering two mobile sensory rooms.