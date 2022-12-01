SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Parkview Vikings won 19 games last season, but were looking for a new coach at the end of the season.

Landon Cornish moved into school administration at Bolivar.

In stepped Jack Simpson who coached Springfield Catholic to the state final four a year ago.

Simpson played his high school ball at Kickapoo and jumped at the chance to get back into the Springfield school district with Parkview’s historic program.

He’s excited about his Vikings team and this season opening Arvest Classic.

“Yea we should be, I would like to think we’ll be entertaining. With so many young kids. We’re going to play four sophomores, three juniors and one senior. So you never know what you might get. But I know they’re going to compete and play really hard. You know Arvest Bank puts this tournament on. And they do a great job of hosting the teams from out of town. We have six teams from out of town coming in. I think half of those six are state ranked. So you get really good basketball. Really good competition here early in the season,” said Simpson.