SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Conference realignment continues at the high school level in southwest Missouri.

Wednesday both Carl Junction and West Plains school districts announced that they are leaving their respective conferences to join a new Ozark Mountain Conference.

This new conference will consist of six members.

In addition to the Bulldogs and Zizzers, Bolivar, Branson, Marshfield and Logan-Rogersville are joining the new Ozark Mountain Conference.

The new league will start play in the fall of 2024.

The schools say that the new conference has schools that share similar size and community beliefs.