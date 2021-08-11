New Mizzou AD: “We’re going to win SEC championships.”

COLUMBIA, Mo–It was an historic day in Columbia as Desiree Reed-Francois was introduced as the Tigers first female athletics director.

She’s also the first female AD at a public university in the Southeastern Conference.

Reed-Francois comes to Columbia from Las Vegas where she was the athletics director at Nevada Las Vegas since 2017.

She has 25 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics.

During her time at UNLV, Reed-Francois had completed or implemented $70 million dollars in facility upgrades.

“We’re going to relentlessly compete. And we’re going to win SEC championships. We’re going to serve as a point of pride and unity for our entire global Mizzou community. We compete in the best conference in the country. And we should regularly compete for SEC championships. Which will put us in the hunt for national championships. But ultimately I know this is the Show-Me state. And I know that our actions and our results will speak louder then my words,” said Reed-Francois.