New look Strafford still winning in Pink and White

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the girls side, the Pink & White Lady Classic is being played at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center and Weiser Gym.

This is the 46th year of this tournament and it’s been eight years since it merged with the Lady Classic.

On the White side, the Strafford Lady Indians have won four tournaments, the last three Pink titles.

But Strafford has a new coach in Dustin Larsen.

His Lady Indians faced Parkview.

Strafford on the run to Emma Compton for the hoop it’s 4-nothing.

The Lady Vikings taking it inside, Mikaela Whalen for two, it’s a two point game.

Then Parkview’s Kamari Ouck takes it down the lane but it’s a four point deficit.

Strafford would go on a 7-nothing run, the Lady Indians look inside, but there’s a scramble for the ball, Mica Chadwell gets it and puts it in, 15-4 Strafford.

And the Lady Indians win 74-36.

In other White division games, seventh seeded Skyline beats Rogersville 57-34.

Second seeded Ozark beats Marshfield 53-18.

Sixth seed Republic beats Spokane 51-33.