SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned to Hammons Field Tuesday night for the first time in eight days.

The Cards opened a six game homestand against Arkansas.

Gone is second baseman Nick Dunn, he was promoted to Triple AAA Memphis Monday.

A number of new faces are on this Springfield team, recently promoted from Peoria.

And Victor Scott the second led the crew, and he takes this deep to right in the first inning, his first homer at Hammons Field, and it’s 1-0 Springfield.

Springfield added to that in the second Irving Lopez shoots the gap in right center, past the diving outfielder, Arquimedes Gamboa scores it’s 2-0.

Southpaw Alex Cromwell is a new face, and he ends the third by striking out Leo Rivas looking, one of his six strikeouts in the game.

The Cards get more in the bottom of the third Noah Mendlinger doubles to right, Pedro Pages heads home, play at the plate he’s safe, 3-0.

Arkansas gets one back in the fifth, Josh Morgan singles to right, Robert Perez junior scores it’s 3-1.

But Springfield goes onto win 7-3.