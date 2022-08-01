COLUMBIA, Mo–Mizzou kicked off training camp Monday, as the Tigers get ready for the season opener September first against Louisiana Tech.

It’ll be Eli Drinkwitz’s third season in Columbia and he had some bad news.

Drinkwitz had planned on having transfer Bence Polgar as his starting center.

But the NCAA ruled Polgar ineligible.

Mizzou will have 37 new faces on the team this season, 20 of them on the offensive side of the ball.

Brady Cook will start camp as the top quarterback, but that position and many others are up for grabs this August.

“And that’s the beauty of college football is the opportunity for people to step up and make plays. This is Ameritocracry, you get what you earn. And anybody can do it. Anybody on the roster right now can step up and earn playing time. Whether it’s defense, offense or special teams. We’re no respecter of person. Whether scholarship, walk-on, senior, freshman, it doesn’t matter. It’s about whether or not you consistently perform at the expectations and standards that your coaches have set,” said Drinkwitz.