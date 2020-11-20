New look Drury Lady Panthers ready for new season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers will tip off their season a week from Friday at Missouri-St. Louis.

And it’s been an offseason of change for the Lady Panthers.

First and foremost Molly Miller left to take over as head coach at Grand Canyon University in Arizona.

Former assistant Amy Eagan took over.

She didn’t miss a beat is getting Drury ready for the new season.

The Lady Panthers are preseason division favorites despite losing three starters.

And the players say a big key has been coach eagan.

“What coach Eagan brings along with the rest of the coaching staff is consistancy. They have high expectations but that’s because they have a lot of love for us,” said Drury guard Payton Richards.

“I think everything around us is changing ever single day. And I think that in our little bubble I think it was a good change for us for coach Eagan to step in. Like Payton said, we had her already. But really having her at the helm is just a good change for us positivity. She’s a really good players coach,” said Drury guard Paige Robinson.